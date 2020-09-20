Pirruccello, Marian A.
March 7, 1924 - September 16, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Tony J. Pirruccello; parents, Sebastiano and Rose Greco; brother, Anthony Greco. Survived by children, Rosalie Westerhold (Ken), Michael Pirruccello (Carmen); granddaughter, Kendra Peacock (Chris); great grandchildren, Malia and Major Peacock
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 22nd, 11am Holy Cross Catholic Church with VISITATION starting at 10am. Interment: Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mercy High School or the American Cancer Society
. A special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Brookestone Village/Cottonwood Lane and to all the staff at VNA Hospice Care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
