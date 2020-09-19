1/1
Steven Eschell
Eschell, Steven

Age 73 - September 17, 2020

Survived by wife of 32 years, Robin; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Pat Thompson of Papillion; brothers-in-law, John (Cindy) Thompson of Papillion and James Thompson of Richland, WA; sister-in-law, Tish (Mark) Mineer of Phoenix, AZ; 8 nieces; 1 nephew.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS Sunday, September 20, 4-6pm at Bethany Funeral Home. INTERMENT Monday, September 21, 10am at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison

(402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
SEP
21
Interment
10:00 AM
Omaha National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE 68128
(402) 593-6100
