Steve A. Zweibahmer
1948 - 2020
Zweibahmer, Steve A.

August 1, 1948 - September 17, 2020

Age 72 of Plattsmouth. Steve is survived by his wife: Susan Zweibahmer of Plattsmouth; three daughters: Shelley (Trent) Stempek of Duncan, Sabrina Parriott of Plattsmouth, Stephanie (Steven) Balwanz of Papillion; seven grandchildren; two brothers: Edward (Karen) Zweibahmer of Michigan City, IN, David (Robin) Zweibahmer of Calmar, IA; and his sister: Bonnie (James) Shippy of Dubuque, IA.

VISITATION: 1-5pm, Monday, September 21 at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. VISITATIONS will resume at 6pm, Monday, September 21 at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth with ROSARY at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: 10am, Tuesday, September 22, at Church of the Holy Spirit. *Covid 19 guidelines will be followed at the Mortuary and Church.* Final Resting Place: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials for Masses or to the Family.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
