Leon R. Hybner
1948 - 2020
Hybner, Leon R.

March 1, 1948 - September 17, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Leon and Ruth Hybner; grandparents, Walter and Mary Hybner; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survived by stepsister, Alberta; cousins, Patricia Hybner-Toye (Jack), Ann Hybner (Dave), Linda Hybner-Kucirek (Ed); other cousins and friends.

Special thanks to the caring staff at St. Joe Towers, Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair, and CHI Hospice. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 9am, at the Funeral Home. Inurnment St. John Cemetery. Family suggests memorials to your favorite charity.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
09:00 AM
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE 68117
(402) 731-1234
