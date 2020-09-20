Winter, Mara Barry
Age 30 - September 14, 2020
Mara died peacefully at home on September 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Nita Faulkner Winter, Joseph Barry, and Hilda Rae Dalbey Barry; and uncle, Joseph Barry, Jr. She is survived by her parents, Alvin Joe Winter and Rae Ann Barry; grandfather, Alvin Winter; aunts, Vickie Love, Sherry Rohrig, Carol Barry, and Mary Ann Taylor; uncles, Michael Barry, John Barry, James Barry, Robert Barry, Bill Rohrig, and Dan Taylor; cousins, Scott, Katy, Brent, Jennifer R., Jennifer F., Ryan, Andrea, Claire, Travis, Monte, and Elaine; other relatives, and many friends.
Private Family Graveside Service. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials requested to Doctors Without Borders
: doctorswithoutborders.org
