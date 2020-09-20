Menze, Betty H.July 6, 1939 - September 12, 2020Betty H. Menze (nee Hesebeck), age 81, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 6, 1939 in Ocheyedan, IA. Betty was employed for nearly 40 years with A.T.&T. in various positions and was a A.T.&T Pioneer. She was a longtime and active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Naperville and a volunteer with Loaves & Fishes food pantry. She also was a Ribfest volunteer and enjoyed crossword puzzles, cross stitch, and gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Mark) McGarigle; two brothers James (Lola) and Jerry Hesebeck; a brother-in-law, Jay (Agnes) Menze; and nieces and nephews, Andrew and Stacy Menze, Steven, Sherwin, Sherry, Treven, Trent, Rebecca, Travis, Myron, Eric, Amy and Stacey Hesebeck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Fred and Gertrude Hesebeck; a brother, Ronald; and a sister-in-law, LaRene Hesebeck.A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held 4pm, Monday, September 21, at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. VISITATION will be held from 2pm until the time of Service. FUNERAL SERVICES in Omaha will be 10am Saturday, September 26, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials in Betty's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Naperville, IL or Loaves & Fishes.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000