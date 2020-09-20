1/1
Betty H. Menze
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Menze, Betty H.

July 6, 1939 - September 12, 2020

Betty H. Menze (nee Hesebeck), age 81, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 6, 1939 in Ocheyedan, IA. Betty was employed for nearly 40 years with A.T.&T. in various positions and was a A.T.&T Pioneer. She was a longtime and active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Naperville and a volunteer with Loaves & Fishes food pantry. She also was a Ribfest volunteer and enjoyed crossword puzzles, cross stitch, and gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Mark) McGarigle; two brothers James (Lola) and Jerry Hesebeck; a brother-in-law, Jay (Agnes) Menze; and nieces and nephews, Andrew and Stacy Menze, Steven, Sherwin, Sherry, Treven, Trent, Rebecca, Travis, Myron, Eric, Amy and Stacey Hesebeck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Fred and Gertrude Hesebeck; a brother, Ronald; and a sister-in-law, LaRene Hesebeck.

A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held 4pm, Monday, September 21, at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. VISITATION will be held from 2pm until the time of Service. FUNERAL SERVICES in Omaha will be 10am Saturday, September 26, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials in Betty's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Naperville, IL or Loaves & Fishes.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral
04:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE 68152
(402) 451-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved