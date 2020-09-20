Schauss, Roger H. - LTC USAF (Ret)
September 24, 1942 - September 12, 2020
Omaha. Officer and Gentleman during most of his life. He was born in Cleveland, OH and died in Omaha, NE. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane; children, Susan (Ramin) Karimi, Tracy (Dave) Vanhessche, Jeff (Cynthia); grandchildren, Colton, Samantha, Ashlyn, Hannah, Lauren, Ryder, Nick; siblings, John (Becky), Gretchen; family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Ruth.
Private Graveside Service. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association alz.org
.
Roeder Mortuary
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com