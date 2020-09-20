Winkler, Connie Kay
May 29, 1944 - September 16, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Glenn Winkler; parents, Fred and Margaret Crane; and brother, Charlie Crane. Survived by son, Michael Jacobs of Omaha; brothers, Fred Crane of Omaha, Steven Crane of Council Bluffs, IA and Susan Ellis of Tucson, AZ. Connie grew up in Council Bluffs and Silver City, IA. She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs in 1962. She worked at Northwestern Bell from 1964-1994 and was a member of her local Communication Workers of America. She then worked in the reservation center in Little Rock, AR for Southwest Airlines until her retirement in 2004. Connie loved gardening and was an avid music fan of early rock and roll and country. She was also a fan of classic Hollywood films. She particularly loved comedies and mysteries. She kept everyone in her family and circle of friends laughing. She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
. www.alz.org
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500