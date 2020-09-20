Stover, Robert J. Jr.
February 19, 1957 - September 17, 2020
VISITATION: Monday, September 21, 5-7pm at Funeral Home, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 22, 10am at St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Memorials suggested to Papillion Lavista Schools Athletic Department or Fremont Catholic High School Athletic Department.
Please see Funeral Home website for full obituary
CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN - Colonial Chapel
11902 W. Center Rd. 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.