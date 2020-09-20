Or Copy this URL to Share

Stover, Robert J. Jr.



February 19, 1957 - September 17, 2020



VISITATION: Monday, September 21, 5-7pm at Funeral Home, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 22, 10am at St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Memorials suggested to Papillion Lavista Schools Athletic Department or Fremont Catholic High School Athletic Department.



