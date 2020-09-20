1/1
Marie Elsie Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bell, Marie Elsie

July 4, 1926 - September 1, 2020

Age 94. Passed away peacefully in Omaha. She was born in Newark, NJ to Michael and Anna Grejtak. She married John Bell on February 11, 1961 and they were blessed with two children.

Marie and John spent their retirement years in North Port, FL traveling the world, seeing new places, experiencing new cultures, and meeting new friends.

She is survived by children, Mary (Bob) of Hastings NE, and John (Michele) of Omaha; four grandchildren, Sarah, Ann, Andrew and John; nieces and nephews. Loving mother, loving grandmother, dear friend. Her loving heart and enduring faith will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved