William F. "Bill" Tripp
1933 - 2020
Tripp, William F. "Bill"

November 9, 1933 - September 15, 2020

Bill was born and raised in Shenandoah, IA. He served in the US Navy on a Destroyer and on Adak in the Aleutians. Bill graduated from Creighton University with a Masters Degree in Business and Accounting. He was a partner in the firm of Chilese Tripp and Associates CPAs. He was the owner of his own successful firm Tripp and Associates CPAs for years, still practicing at 86. Bill was an avid hunter of upland game, sharing wonderful times with many hunting buddies and canine companions. As a SEL instrumented rated pilot he enjoyed many flights in his Piper Arrow, attending the EAA Convention in Oshkosh, WI 40 times. Bill and his wife Lavonne shared a loving and very special marriage for more than 50 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; infant, brother Gary; and brother, Dennis (Herk). He is survived by wife, Lavonne; sister, Ruth Dwyer; nieces; nephews; and many great friends.

Private Services at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the Humane Society, or charity of choice.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
