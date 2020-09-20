1/1
Rita A. Vallinch
Vallinch, Rita A.

January 1, 1932 - September 18, 2020

Council Bluffs, IA. Graduate of Omaha South High School in 1950. Preceded by parents, Joseph and Anna (Zadina) Kankovsky; sister, Anne York. Survived by her husband of 69 years, Steve Vallinch; daughters, Ann (Chris) Ekholm all of Council Bluffs, Jeanie (Jim) Moline of Omaha, Kathy (Pat) Ramsey of Papillion, NE; brothers, Frank Kankovsky and Joe Kankovsky both of Omaha; nieces and nephews.

Open VIEWING: Tuesday from 3-5:30pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private Family Funeral Mass, Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Josie Harper Hospice House. Due to COVID-19 the family strongly urges the use of masks and distancing.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
03:00 - 05:30 PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
