Moran, Elizabeth L. "Bette"
January 23, 1930 - September 18, 2020
VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Monday, Sept. 21st from 5pm to 7pm; presentation by Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard at 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, Sept. 22nd at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo. Interment, Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Church and St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com