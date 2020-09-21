1/1
Willard C. Weinhold
Weinhold, Willard C.

Age 77 - September 18, 2020

Willard Weinhold, age 77 of Bennington, NE and formerly of Lexington, NE, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Kristen. Willard is survived by his wife, Fredella "Fritz" Weinhold of Bennington; daughter, Karen (Ryan) Bailey of Omaha; two grandchildren, Stella and Jackson Bailey of Omaha; brothers, Frank Weinhold of Madison WI, and Alan Weinhold of Scottsbluff, NE; and sister, Joyce Stork of Henderson, NV. Willard worked as a Lawyer for over 52 years in the Lexington area.

FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 11am Tuesday, September 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Omaha, with VISITATION with the family 1 hour before Services at the Church. Burial will be held privately for the family at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington, NE. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will also be held on Thursday, September 24, at 2:30pm, with the family present for VISITATION 1 hour before Services at the Church.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
SEP
24
Visitation
01:30 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
SEP
24
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE 68022
(402) 289-2222
