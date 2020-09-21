Weinhold, Willard C.Age 77 - September 18, 2020Willard Weinhold, age 77 of Bennington, NE and formerly of Lexington, NE, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Kristen. Willard is survived by his wife, Fredella "Fritz" Weinhold of Bennington; daughter, Karen (Ryan) Bailey of Omaha; two grandchildren, Stella and Jackson Bailey of Omaha; brothers, Frank Weinhold of Madison WI, and Alan Weinhold of Scottsbluff, NE; and sister, Joyce Stork of Henderson, NV. Willard worked as a Lawyer for over 52 years in the Lexington area.FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 11am Tuesday, September 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Omaha, with VISITATION with the family 1 hour before Services at the Church. Burial will be held privately for the family at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington, NE. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will also be held on Thursday, September 24, at 2:30pm, with the family present for VISITATION 1 hour before Services at the Church.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222