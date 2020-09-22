1/1
Donald W. Giboo
Giboo, Donald W.

April 16, 1946 - September 20, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Elva Giboo; brother, Richard; and grandson, Michael. Survived by wife, Lisa; brothers, George Giboo (Connie) and Robert Giboo; sister, Karen Giboo; children, Donelle Katzenberger and Shari Roberts (Richard); step-children: Amanda Scholtes (Jonathan), Sarah Pinkelman (Travis), Matt Holubar (Rayna) and Adam Holubar; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, September 23rd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 24th, 10:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334. Memorials are suggested to St. Gerald's Parish or St. Vincent de Paul Society.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
