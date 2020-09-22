1/1
Bette Erca Swanson
Swanson, Bette Erca

June 25, 1929 - September 19, 2020

Age 91. Bette was a founding member of the Bellevue Little Theater, Omaha South High School Hall of Fame, Bellevue Person of the Year 1994, Sarpy County Worthy Women of Distinction, Jewel of Bellevue, received the TAG Lifetime Award in 2000, and was named Bellevue Volunteer of the Year 2002. She was a member of the Bellevue Women's Club, Altrusa International of Bellevue and City of Bellevue Business Improvement District. She served as president of local PTA Councils and was active in her church.

Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Edward A. Swanson; parents, James and Carrie Erca; sisters, Blanche M. McGarrh, Virginia Bogatz-Pecha and Margaret Krause-Lundahl; brother, Carl N. Erca; daughter-in-law, Tammi Swanson.

Survived by children, Christine "Chris" Swanson, Jan M. Gabrial (Steven), Ric Swanson, and Marty Swanson (Collen); grandchildren, Brian Gabrial (Jenna), Kari Olbrey (Sam), Christopher Gabrial, Amanda Gard, Sean Swanson, Nic Swanson and Samantha Swanson; great-grandchildren, Trixie, Irish and Millie Gabrial Gallagher, Alyssa, Sam and Tyler Olbrey, Collin and Maycee Caudill; many nieces, nephews and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, September 23, from 5-8pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 24, at 11am at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2315 I St, Omaha. Family request masks and social distancing.

A link to live streaming will be available on the Swanson obituary at www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com.

Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: St. Luke's Lutheran Church & Omaha South High Alumni Association.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
