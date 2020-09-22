Brown, Leonard L.
August 20, 1962 - September 19, 2020
Omaha - Preceded in death by mother, Ida Brown; brother, Lucius Brown; sister, Cynthia Brown-Houston. Survived by father, Lindsey W. Brown; brothers, Lindsey L. Brown, Lionel R. (Ellen) Brown; sisters, Christa Brown, Cheryal (Greg) Cooper; Godson, Jallen Christopher Leonard-McCray; and a host of nieces, nephew, other loving family and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, 6-8pm; SERVICE: 10am Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, all at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, NE.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE | 402-453-5600www.RoederMortuary.com