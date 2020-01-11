|
Ada May Marshall Fearon (93) passed away December 21, 2019 at her home in Naples, FL. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm. at Campbell Dean Funeral Home, 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 116 Main Street, Oneida, NY.Contributions in memory of Ada May Fearon may be made to the Oneida Public Library Foundation Inc., 220 Broad Street, Oneida, NY 13421 or The First United Methodist Church,116 Main Street, Oneida, NY. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020