ADAM J. WARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ADAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARASOTA, FL- Adam J. Ward, 32, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, he was the son of Ronnie L. and Laura Smith Ward. A resident of the Sarasota area for the past seven years, Adam was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Rochester, NH, where he excelled in athletics, especially golf and attended the New Hampshire Technical Institute.For the last three years, Adam has been a sales manager with Gulf Business Systems. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed all sports and was active with disc golf clubs.Surviving are his mother, Laura Smith Ward of Englewood; his father and step-mother, Ronnie and Tina Ward of Canastota; his brother, Ethan Lagasse of Manchester, NH; his step sister, Bekka (Glen) Garbry of Cazenovia; his three step-brothers,Scott Karkowski of Canastota, Raymond (Megan) Walker serving with the United States Army in Oklahoma and Nathan Walker of Canastota; and several nieces and nephews.Family viewing was held in Florida. There will be an opportunity to celebrated Adam’s life on Saturday, June 13, 2020, beginning 3 PM, at 123 Spencer Street, Canastota.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/adam-j-ward

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved