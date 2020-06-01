SARASOTA, FL- Adam J. Ward, 32, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, he was the son of Ronnie L. and Laura Smith Ward. A resident of the Sarasota area for the past seven years, Adam was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Rochester, NH, where he excelled in athletics, especially golf and attended the New Hampshire Technical Institute.For the last three years, Adam has been a sales manager with Gulf Business Systems. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed all sports and was active with disc golf clubs.Surviving are his mother, Laura Smith Ward of Englewood; his father and step-mother, Ronnie and Tina Ward of Canastota; his brother, Ethan Lagasse of Manchester, NH; his step sister, Bekka (Glen) Garbry of Cazenovia; his three step-brothers,Scott Karkowski of Canastota, Raymond (Megan) Walker serving with the United States Army in Oklahoma and Nathan Walker of Canastota; and several nieces and nephews.Family viewing was held in Florida. There will be an opportunity to celebrated Adam’s life on Saturday, June 13, 2020, beginning 3 PM, at 123 Spencer Street, Canastota.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/adam-j-ward
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.