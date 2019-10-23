Oneida Daily Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
Resources
More Obituaries for Addison Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Addison Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Addison Jones Obituary
WAMPSVILLE . . . Addison M. Jones, age 4, was born on November 1st 2014, has earned her angel wings on October 23rd, 2019, while accompanied by her parents, Derek and Alissa (Allen) Jones of 100 N. Court Street, Canastota. Addison was diagnosed with Leukemia just a few short weeks before she passed. She loved Peppa Pig, going camping with her family, riding her bike, going swimming, and playing soccer with her friends. Her favorite foods were tomatoes and cheese. She was such a fighter, and anyone who knew her, knew she was so spunky and loving, especially to her little sister, Tessa Jones. Besides her parents and sister, Addison is survived by Grandparents: Shelly & Steve Shaw, Barb & Rich Allen, Tammy & Paul Scaramuzzino, and Heather & Mick Jones. Also, Great Grandparents: Sharon Romleski, June Allen, Nancy & Daryl Shaw, and Sharon & Gus Jones. She is also survived by 5 Uncles, 7 Aunts, 9 Cousins and many Great Aunts & Uncles. Calling Hours will be held at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Pastor Jeff Rogers of the Church of the Nazarene, Canastota, will officiate. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Wampsville.In her memory, contributions may be made to the Golisano Children's Hospital, c/o Upstate Medical University Foundation, 750 E. Adams Street, CAB Room 326, Syracuse, NY 13210, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/addison-m-jones
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Addison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
Download Now