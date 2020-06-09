CANASTOTA . . .Agatha “Ida” (DeFrancisco) Wolak, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, at The Heritage at Loretto, Syracuse.Born on January 6, 1929, Ida lived most of her life in Canastota. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Wolak; her parents, Giuseppe and Isidora (LaSpina) DeFrancisco; her sister, Rosa Benenati; and her brother, Salvatore DeFrancisco.She is survived by her younger brother, Anthony DeFrancisco of Jamesville; loving nieces and nephews; five great nephews and a great niece. Ida was a longtime communicant of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota, where she was a member of the Bereavement Committee and the Altar and Rosary Society.Ida graduated from Canastota High School in 1947, and worked at Oneida Ltd. in Sherrill for many years prior to her retirement. She and her husband Frank enjoyed many road trips around New York State, and they shared a love of cooking and good food. Ida had many close friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved to read. Ida loved music and knew the words of every popular song from the 40s and the 50s. She had an impeccable sense of style and a sharp wit. Ida enjoyed life to the fullest and loved getting together with family to share a home cooked meal and lively conversation. Ida’s family extends their grateful thanks to the staff at The Heritage for their loving and compassionate care at the end of her life.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, by the Rev. Stephen Wirkes. Interment will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. Services and burial will be private for family only. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Ida’s memory to the Bereavement Committee of St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032. Condolences may be shared at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/agatha-r-ida-defrancisco-wolak
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.