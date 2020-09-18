Agnes C. Whitmeyer, 100 years old, of Lamb Ave., Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at University Hospital, Syracuse, after falling at her home on Tuesday. She was born on August 13, 1920, in Oneida, the daughter of Clarence A. and Emily E. Peters Whitmeyer. Agnes was a graduate of Canastota Central High School, Class of 1931. She then went on to graduate from the Dale Carnegie School. In 1941, Agnes proudly enlisted to serve her country as a member of the United States Army Ordinance Corp where she worked at Oneida Limited as a head inspector and secretary during the bayonet contract during WWII. After she completed her government service, she was employed as an automotive accountant for over forty years, retiring from Fayetteville Dodge in 1982. Agnes then joined the Rome Art Association where she served their Board of Trustees and the Critique Committee. She was an avid oil painter. She also loved to dance and travel especially through the United States and Canada. She was the last survivor of the Whitmeyer family, who owned the Dairy Farm at Dutch Settlement (now Roberts St.). Her great-grandparents settled there from Germany arriving here in 1850. She lived in Wampsville for many years and spent several years in Garden City, SC before she returned home to Canastota. Surviving are her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Dan Apple, of Myrtle Beach, SC; two grandchildren, David Gullerat, and Michelle Pulaski; and several cousins. Agnes was predeceased by her three brothers, Charles Whitmeyer on December 4, 1918, Clarence Whitmeyer in 1972, and Donald Whitmeyer on January 29, 1948; and her former husband, Harold “Bob” Murphy in 1978. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Rev. Robert Wollaber will officiate. Interment will take place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the family plot. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectively asks you to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing protocols when in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canastota Lions Club Visually Impaired Program. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/agnes-c-whitmeyer