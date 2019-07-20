|
|
Alan passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2019 on the Island of Guam where he retired to with his wife, Terry, of 50 years. Alan was the first child born to Millard F. Van Aken and Olive Cronk Van Aken on September 30, 1946 in Binghamton, NY. Early childhood days were spent in the small, rural village of Grand Gorge, NY. Summer days of running through the backyard fields and adjacent wooded hills, splashing in the winding creeks, climbing trees. Those tremendous summer thunderstorms with Rip Van Winkle bowling with the elves. Idle summer picnics with the cousins…be they the Kellys, O’Hara’s or McCandlish’s. Playing flashlights (night-time hide and seek) or catching fireflies at dusk. Winter days of deep snow and cold, snow forts, snowball fights, sledding and ice skating on Grandpa Cronk’s field behind the house. Running through the back alleys of town, being chased out of the Feed Store and adventure in the big barn. The many Saturday mornings around the radio with all us kids listening to Zane Grey Theater. The time Alan ran away from home…as far as the Sugar Bush off the upper edge of the field set back in the woods. Alan had built an igloo from pine or hemlock bows. Kipp followed his tracks in waist deep snow.In 1954 the family moved up to Sherrill, NY where Alan finished elementary school and graduated from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central High School, Class of 1965. As a teenager Alan started delivering newspapers (Oneida Daily Dispatch and Syracuse Herald Journal) to the Kenwood area. Alan also held down a job at Vernon Downs picking up the parking lot. Alan reveled in finding winning ticket stubs, an extra cash bonus. Alan was also active in Boy Scouts obtaining the exclusive Order of the Arrow. Alan loved to hunt with our father during deer season back in the Catskill Mountains. Alan worked for a short time for the plastic wares division of Oneida Ltd. Alan would spend some of his money buying clothes from the Sansone’s in Vernon, NY. He liked to look sharp. The endless summers swimming and being a lifeguard at Sunset Lake (under Al Glover), going off to scout camp for 2 weeks and over the weekend. The adventurous family trip to Gettysburg, PA and Washington, DC packed into a station wagon. On the return trip driving over to the Jersey shore to see the ocean for the first time.In a few months after graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and rose to the highest rank for enlisted personnel at the time, Chief Warrant Officer - 4th Grade. Alan’s first assignment in the Marines was as a Marine guard on the Navy ship USS Proteus AS-18. While stationed on Guam, Alan met and married Teresita Meno. Later on Alan bought a “Plum Crazy” purple Dodge Charger Challenger back when he was stationed in Albany, NY as a Marine Recruiter. Alan enjoyed rumbling that mighty engine. Alan was also stationed at Cherry Point, NC, Camp Pendleton in Southern California, 29 Palms USMC Base (Armored Division), USMC Air Station in Kaneohe, HI and deployed to Saudia Arabia with a Quick Strike Marine Regiment just prior to being discharged with full honors from the Marine Corp.After 25 years in the Marines he retired to Guam with his wife Terry where he worked another 15 years with the Guam Department of Public Health & Social services – work Programs Section and as DAWR Administrative Officer (Guam Dept. of Agriculture). Alan further studied at the University of Guam. Alan remained active as the President of the Third Marine Division Association Chapter on Guam. Alan was proud to organize and host the Iwo Jima Survivors Reunion on Guam for many past years. Alan was also instrumental behind having highway US1 on Guam renamed Marine Corps Drive. Alan lived his entire adult life as a Marine. Alan was also honored by being called “Gunner” by all that knew him in the Marines.Alan is survived by his wife Terry, his mother Olive, Brothers Kipp and John, his daughter Kimberly, his son Arron, his grandchildren AJ, Sam, Jessica, India, Sierra Rose, Destiny, great-grandchildren Starlen, Skylen and Saylen. Alan is predeceased by his sister Mary Edna Van Aken and his father, Millard Fillmore Van Aken.For those who knew Alan, condolences can be sent to his wife Teresita (Terry) Van Aken at: 119 Meno Street, Nimitz Hill, Piti, Guam 96915. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alan-godfrey-van-aken
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 21, 2019