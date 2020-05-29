VERONA – Albert L. Roman, Jr., 70, Spring Road, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he had been a patient for the past twenty days.Born in Oneida on August 30, 1949, he was the son of Albert L. and Esther Cox Roman, Sr. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, class of 1968 and Rochester Business Inst., Alfred ATC and received his bachelor’s degree from Oswego State.Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Harden Furniture Co.He was a member of the Verona Presbyterian Church, a life member of the Verona Fire Department, where he served as a fire policeman and a member of the Moose Lodge in Marcy. Albert enjoyed helping others and socializing in coffee shops.Surviving is one brother, Aldelbert L. Roman of Verona; his close friend, Penny Billings of Oneida and his cat, Goldie.Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family with interment made in Verona Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/albert-l-roman-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.