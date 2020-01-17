|
Aldona M. Millson, 82, of Chittenango, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Oneida Healthcare Center.She was born December 23, 1937, in Rome, the daughter of the late Alfred and Hazel Cable Collins and was a graduate of VVS Class of 1957. On November 14, 1959, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Churchville, she married Kenneth W. Millson. He passed away August 25, 2003. For many years, Mrs. Millson was a Therapy Aide at the Rome Developmental Center in Rome. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Millson of Kirkville; her son, Dale Millson of Naperville, IL; three sisters, MaryAnn Long of Verona, Alma Poland of Rome and Joan (Jack) Staple of Rome; her brother, James (Evelyn) Collins of Verona; niece, Sheila Bogle of Chittenango; nephew, Ron Poland of Verona; as well as several other nieces and nephews; special great- nephew, Landon Christopher; and a special family friend, Sue Whitmeyer. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jeremy Rounds; a sister, Helen Collins; a brother, Lewis Collins; and a nephew, Norman Collins. Private graveside services will be held in the spring at New Union Cemetery in Churchville. Per her wishes, there are no calling hours.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020