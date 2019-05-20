|
Alecia Mae Cochran, age 96, passed away on May 14, 2019, in Titusville, Florida. She was the daughter of Roland A. and Audra Lamb Waters born in Madison, NY. She graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1944. Alecia married Robert L. Cochran in Oneida, NY. on November 3, 1945. Mr. Cochran died on May 24, 1994. She lived in Oneida for many years before retiring to Florida. She enjoyed the warm weather and all her friends at the Whispering Pines Retirement Park.10 children and two sisters survive her. Buddy Cochran, Titusville, FL- Richard (Doris) Cochran Great Falls, MT - Robert (Linda, Cochran, Oneida, NY - Judith (Jim Griffith, Titusville, FL.- Karen (Ken) Marshall, Sacramento, CA - Noel Cochran, Titusville, FL - Peggy (Ed) Brewer, Titusville, FLc- Norma Jean Potter, Virginia Beach, VA - Sally Clark, Titusville, FL - Linda (John Marti, Sacramento, CA. (Sisters) Dorothy (Maurice) Warner, Sherrill, NY and Marie Davis Smith, Oneida, NY One sister, Maxa Shea and four brothers, Rodney, Myran, Donald and Glen Waters and two grandchildren, Heidi Cochran and Sebastian Seymour and special companion Mr. Shirley Herring predecease her. Mrs. Cochran enjoyed and loved her 29 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren.She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Memorial and burial services will be 11AM, June 4th at the Oneida Castle Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alecia-mae-cochran
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 21, 2019