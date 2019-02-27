|
|
Alfred M. Meleski Jr., 86, of North Syracuse, passed away February 24, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Alfred was born in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania on November 13, 1932 to the late Alfred and Dorothy Meleski. He married Marcella Fedorsha on July 4, 1959. They were married for 43 years before he lost his loving wife.Al served in the Army as a Corporal in the Tank Division and was honorably discharged. He retired in 1992 after 40 years with General Electric. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church.He was a dedicated husband, loving father, caring grandfather and great grandfather.Al was an avid golfer and enjoyed his annual trip to Myrtle Beach with his buddies for 14 years and their daily trips to the diner. He was a huge NY Yankee and SU fan.Most importantly, Al loved his family. So important, he never missed a sporting event or activity from his children to his great grandchildren. He was known to everyone as POP-POP.He was preceded in death by his Wife, Marcella; Daughter, Robyn Carinci; Brothers, Brinley (Joan) Meleski and Bernard Meleski; Sisters, Delores (Joseph) O'Donaghy and Catherine (Bill) Roberts.He is survived by his Daughters, Barbara Rhea and Michele (Frank) Terino; Sons, Scott (Kimberly) Meleski and Mark Meleski; Brother, Robert (Nancy) Meleski; Sisters, Marjorie Proffitt and Cheryl (Nick) Marotta; Sister-In-Law, Susan Meleski; Son-In-law, Michael Carinci; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; As well as several nieces and nephews.Visitation will take place on Sunday, 1-4 PM at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, N. Syracuse. A Mass will be held Monday at 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church. Burial to follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of CNY.To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alfred-m-meleski-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019