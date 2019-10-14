|
|
Alfred R. Relf, age 81, of Davidson, NC, passed away peacefully in his sleep, October 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.He was born in Binghamton on November 22, 1937, the son of the late Arthur and Lorna (Bagley) Relf. In 1948, Alfred’s family moved to Madison where he attended Madison Central High School. After High School, Alfred enlisted in the Army February 27, 1956. Alfred returned to Madison, NY and drove truck for Standard Brands. He later drove truck and dispatched for Matlack, where he became the Terminal Manager of the terminal in Syracuse, NY. In the summer 1998, he moved to Davidson, NC where he finished out his career as a Terminal Manager at CTL Trucking, where he retired from in 2001. Alfred enjoyed watching football, Syracuse Basketball, and NASCAR. Alfred was a handyman and enjoyed doing home projects, which also involved helping family members. Alfred had a good sense of humor and was very quick witted. He leaves behind a lot of great memories and will be deeply missed by all his friends and family.Alfred is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan C. Relf; his Children Alan E. Relf and his wife Kathy, of Canastota, NY, Alex L. Relf and his girlfriend Sherry of Huntersville, NC, Andy S. Relf and his wife Heidi of Clermont, FL, Michael J. Relf and his wife Devin, of Verona, NY, and Alfred R. Relf Jr. and his girlfriend Marica, of Canastota, NY. Alfred was the second oldest of five siblings. His late sister Patricia A. Mitchell and her husband James, of Madison, late brother Louie Relf of Oriskany Falls, late brother Samuel Relf of Indiana, and his youngest brother Gary Relf and his wife Carol of Myrtle Beach, SC. He had four beautiful grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to at (800-227-2345) / and Hospice Palliative Care at 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226 / (704-375-0100)Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Relf family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alfred-r-relf
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019