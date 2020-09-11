1/1
Alice A. Muth
ROME- Alice A. Muth, 88, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Betsy Ross Nursing Home. She was born April 21, 1932 in Rome, N.Y., the daughter of Clifford and Alice Butler Secor. Alice attended Rome Schools. On Dec. 11, 1949 she married Charles J. Muth in St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Alice was a home health aide and homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Charles; four daughters, and two sons-in-law: Jean Bennett, Susan and Jerold Finger, Barbara Miller, and Kathleen and Robert Maggiolino; a son and daughter-in-law, C. James and Lori Muth; two brothers, Robert Secor and Herbert Secor; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one sister, Ernastine Wood and three brothers, Ralph, George, and James Secor. The family would like to thank the staff of Betsy Ross Nursing Home for their wonderful care. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home for Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court St., Rome. You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at www.princeboydhyatt.com.

Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
