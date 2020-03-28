|
MUNNSVILLE:Alice J. Cordell, 89,of Peterboro Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Oneida Health, where she was admitted earlier that day.Born in Liverpool on May 1, 1930, she was the daughter of Grover and Edna Bullard Luce. A resident of Munnsville for the past three years, moving from Canastota, Alice was educated in Manlius schools. She married Carl D. Cordell Sr. in Sherburne on May 28, 1949. Mr. Cordell died on November 13, 2005.Prior to her retirement with thirty-nine years of employment, Alice was employed by Chittenango School District as the head custodian. She was a member of the Motorcycle Association in the 1950s and was of the Methodist faith. Alice took in her sister's three children and raised them before starting her own family.Surviving are: two daughters and one son-in-law, Tammy Cordell of Chittenango and Carla and Timothy Guy of Munnsville; one son, Carl D. Cordell Jr. of Perryville; three grandchildren, Samamtha Kilts, William H. Stuy and Leandra Whaley; one sister, Lamona and Richard Ouderkirk of Hannibal and several nieces and nephews.Graveside interment services will be held in the Spring of this year, with a date and time to be announced, in Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Road, Syracuse, NY 13204. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020