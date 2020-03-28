Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Cordell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice J. Cordell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice J. Cordell Obituary
MUNNSVILLE:Alice J. Cordell, 89,of Peterboro Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Oneida Health, where she was admitted earlier that day.Born in Liverpool on May 1, 1930, she was the daughter of Grover and Edna Bullard Luce. A resident of Munnsville for the past three years, moving from Canastota, Alice was educated in Manlius schools. She married Carl D. Cordell Sr. in Sherburne on May 28, 1949. Mr. Cordell died on November 13, 2005.Prior to her retirement with thirty-nine years of employment, Alice was employed by Chittenango School District as the head custodian. She was a member of the Motorcycle Association in the 1950s and was of the Methodist faith. Alice took in her sister’s three children and raised them before starting her own family.Surviving are: two daughters and one son-in-law, Tammy Cordell of Chittenango and Carla and Timothy Guy of Munnsville; one son, Carl D. Cordell Jr. of Perryville; three grandchildren, Samamtha Kilts, William H. Stuy and Leandra Whaley; one sister, Lamona and Richard Ouderkirk of Hannibal and several nieces and nephews.Graveside interment services will be held in the Spring of this year, with a date and time to be announced, in Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Road, Syracuse, NY 13204. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-j-cordell
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -