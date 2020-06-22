Alice V. James, 96, of Canastota, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.Born May 8, 1924, in Oneida, she was the daughter of Edson and Zaida Suits Atkinson and was a graduate of Oneida High School. On October 16, 1948, she married Paul E. James Sr. at St. Bernadette’s in Constantia. He passed away July 3, 1985. While raising her family, Mrs. James sold Avon products. She was of the Catholic faith.She is survived by two sons, Paul E. James Jr. of Oneida and Robert James of Canastota and his companion, Kimberly Warchal; eight grandchildren, David (Kara) James, Robert James, Rebecca (Christopher) McSweeney, Sharon (Ron) Lipphart, Verna Mae (Mike) King, Charlie (Chris) Hollenbeck, Barbie (Phil) O'Herien and Randy Hollenbeck and fiancé, Rachel Swingle; 28 great grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter and son-in-law, Alice (Charles) Hollenbeck; her daughter-in-law, Edith James; and two grandchildren, Paul J. James and Charlene Hager.Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida with Deacon James M. Chappell officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. There are no public calling hours.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider Wanderers Rest, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-v-james
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.