Alicia Anne Brigham, 38, of Earlville NY passed away unexpectedly at home on June 23, 2020. Friends and family are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-7pm, followed by a brief prayer service at 7pm.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.