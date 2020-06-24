Alicia Anne Brigham
Alicia Anne Brigham, 38, of Earlville NY passed away unexpectedly at home on June 23, 2020. Friends and family are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-7pm, followed by a brief prayer service at 7pm.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
3 Preston St
Earlville, NY 13332
(315) 691-2462
