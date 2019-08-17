|
Allison C. Borowski, age 24, of Chittenango, transitioned to Heaven on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.Born in Wichita Falls, TX on April 18, 1995, Allison was the daughter of David J. Borowski and Jody (Harrington) Armstrong. Allison was a graduate of Chittenango High School. She continued her education at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY where she was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Psychology, Cum Laude. Allii had a compassionate and loving soul, and was always giving and saw the good in everyone. She had a heart for the lost and struggling. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.Surviving are her mother and step-father, Jody and Anthony Armstrong of Chittenango, her father, David Borowski; and step-mother, Kathy Routten, both of Suffolk, VA; a brother, Aaron Borowski of Ohio; a step-sister, Kimiko Armstrong of Chittenango; and her paternal grandmother, Dolores Borowski of Snyder, NY. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to Allison’s memorial service.Please consider memorial contributions in Allison’s memory to the Walter Hoving Home, P. O. Box 194, 40 Walter Hoving Road, Garrison, NY 10524, or online at [email protected] http://www.lastingmemories.com/allison-c-borowski
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019