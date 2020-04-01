|
Verona:Alma J. Poland, age 85, formerly of Verona and more recently of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home of Rome passed away early Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at the facility.She was born in Rome, New York on November 22, 1934 and was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools.After high school Alma and Richard Poland were united in marriage and shared that union until Mr. Poland’s death in 1984.Prior to her retirement in 2015 Alma was employed with the Turning Stone Casino in the coat check department.She most enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening. She was a member of the Verona Fire Department Auxiliary and the Taberg American Legion Auxiliary.Surviving are her three children, Ronald Poland and fiancé Susan Whitmeyer of Verona, Pamela Poland of New York City, NY and Michael Poland and his wife Heather of Liverpool, five beloved grandchildren, Ronald Poland Jr., Matthew Poland, Christopher Poland, Meaghan Povlock and Lauren Poland, three great-grandchildren, Xander, Elyana and Owen, her two siblings, Joan Staple and James Collins as well as several nieces and nephews.Alma was predeceased by her mother, husband and three siblings Mary Ann Long, Aldona Millson and Lewis Collins.Because of the COVID 19 Pandemic the family will gather privately. Private burial will be in Verona Cemetery, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alma-j-poland
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020