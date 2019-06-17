|
CANASTOTA - Alphonso J. “Al” Setticase, Jr., 77, Pine Ridge Road, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Oneida Health.Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Tuesday (June 25th) from St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours, but family and friends are invited to his service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Oneida Dispatch. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 18, 2019