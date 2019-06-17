Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonso Setticase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonso J. "Al" Setticase Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alphonso J. "Al" Setticase Jr. Obituary
CANASTOTA - Alphonso J. “Al” Setticase, Jr., 77, Pine Ridge Road, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Oneida Health.Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Tuesday (June 25th) from St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours, but family and friends are invited to his service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Oneida Dispatch. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now