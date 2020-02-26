Home

Alton M. Coe, Sr., 85, of 412 McGuire St., Oneida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice.He was born on March 16, 1934, in Rome, the son of Alton and Margaret Palms Coe.Alton proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force enlisting on August 19, 1952. He received his honorable discharge on August 18, 1956.On April 12, 1974, Alton was united in marriage to Florence R. “Flossie” Lewis in Vernon.Al was a union electrician for over fifty years.He was a member of the Oneida American Legion Post # 169He enjoyed bowling and golfing but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandkids.Surviving besides his loving wife, Flossie; are his children, Alton Coe, Jr., Michael (Cathy) Coe, Laurie Coe, Larry (Valerie) Coe, Julie Coe, and Eric Coe; two step-children, Penny Tallman and Wendy Harting; his loving and loyal canine companion, Sugar; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dear friends. Al was predeceased by a son, Curt Coe.In keeping with Al’s wishes, there will be no services. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online atwww.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alton-m-coe-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
