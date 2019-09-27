|
|
Amanda Sue Jones, 28, of High Point, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 after a long struggle with addiction.She was born September 30, 1990, in Oneida, NY the daughter of William F. Jones, III and Barbara Grossman D’Aoust. Amanda was a graduate of Stockbridge High School, Class of 2008 and received her Medical Assistant degree from TCPI in Greensboro, NC, Class of 2011.Amanda loved to spend time with her family and friends, she loved helping people, music and concerts.She shared a special bond with her dog’s Poppi and Leo.Amanda is survived by her mother and step father, Barbara and Mark D’Aoust of Cleveland, NY; her father and his companion, William Jones and Annette Mabe of Greensboro, NC; two step brothers, Kyle (Samantha) D’Aoust of Canastota, NY and Byran (Janelle) D’Aoust of Dolgeville, NY; her grandparents, Mildred Grossman of Chittenango, NY, Patricia (Tom) Tarry of Oneida, NY and Marie Jones of Oneida, NY; her aunts and uncles, Brenda Grossman of Auburn, NY, Cindy (Kevin) Mahady of Oneida, NY, Robert Grossman of Syracuse, NY, Randy Grossman of Chittenango, NY, Sally Servello of Utica, NY, Daniel (Wendy) Jones of High Point, NC, Richard D’Aoust of Cleveland, NY, David (Danette) D’Aoust of Oklahoma City, OK and Nancy King of Wetumka, OK; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 10 am at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida, NY, with Deacon James M. Chappell officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida, NY. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider Wanderers Rest Humane Association (wanderersrest.org) in her memory.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/amanda-sue-jones
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019