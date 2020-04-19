|
Kimball - Amelia "Mia" M.[nee Musacchio]Entered into rest Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.Beloved wife of the late 2nd Lieutenant U.S. Army-Air ForceCharles F. Kimball. Dearest Mother of Connie [Bob] Folks;Charles [Dixie] Kimball; Sharon [William] Jochum; Kathleen[John] Mason; Late Melanie [Late Richard] Galavotti;Geraldine [Ken] Barnes, Sr.; and, Mark Kimball.Also survived by 13 grandchildren; 3 Late grandchildren; andGreat grandchildren.Mia enjoyed shopping, travel and visits with family. She will be sincerely missed by her loved ones.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020