Amelia S. Zogby, 90, of Utica, on September 20, 2019.Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Noon at St. Louis Gonzaga Maronite Church, 520 Rutger St., Utica, where the Rev. Amedo Guida will officiate. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Utica. Family and friends are invited and may call prior to her Funeral Mass from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (noon) on Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Amelia’s memory to St. Louis Gonzaga Maronite Church, 520 Rutger St., Utica, NY, 13501. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida, NY, 13421.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019