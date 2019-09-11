|
|
Verona - Amy B. Comings, age 50, formerly of Elbridge passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning September 11, 2019 at her sister’s home in Verona with her loving family at her side.A celebration of Amy’s life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Verona VFW, 4928 Spring Road, Verona, NY, 13478. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com A full obituary will be in Sunday’s Oneida Daily Dispatch.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019