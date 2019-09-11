Home

Verona - Amy B. Comings, age 50, formerly of Elbridge passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning September 11, 2019 at her sister’s home in Verona with her loving family and devoted friends at her side.She was born on March 20, 1969 in Utica, New York a daughter of Norris and Carole (Miller) Comings Sr. and was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools. She had two children and was married to Jeffrey Johnson in Elbridge, NY in 2005. Prior to her retirement due to health reasons, Amy was employed for many years with Tessy Plastic Company of Elbridge, New York as a customer service representative, Oneida Molded Plastics, where she held many fond memories and most recently with the Romano Family at West Point Homes in Elbridge NY. Amy was dedicated to her children, family and friends and was an avid Giants Fan. She enjoyed gardening, collecting clowns, helping others, being there for anyone who needed her, working hard and being proud of a job well done. Surviving are her two children, Alexander Bush and Emily Garlock, sisters Kendra (Martin)Koch of Vernon, Karen (Jay) Goodsell of Verona, Laura Wheelock of Verona, one brother Norris (Electa)Comings Jr. of Vernon Center, several beloved nieces and nephews and friend for life, Jeffrey Johnson. Amy was predeceased by her parents Norris Sr. and Carole Comings.Amy’s family would like to thank the staff of Upstate Medical Center, especially the physicians and staff at SUNY UHCC Multi-Specialty Department for their support and generosity, the staff of Oneida ECF fifth floor and the Physical and Occupational Therapy departments, Hospice of Oneida, Herkimer and Madison Counties, Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon for their support and guidance, The Medicine Shoppe of Oneida and the physicians of Oneida Medical Group. Amy also expressed her gratitude to her personal physician Dr. Peer Soderberg of Auburn, NY and his staff for their care and support throughout the years. A special thank you also to the Verona Volunteer Fire Department for going above and beyond the call of duty and the Verona VFW.A celebration of Amy’s life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Verona VFW, 4928 Spring Road, Verona, NY, 13478. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME VERNON, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/amy-beth-comings
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
