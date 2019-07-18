|
|
OneidaAndrea (Licari) Brown, 58, of Oneida, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital from cancer-related complications.Andrea was born on April 1, 1961, in Utica, NY, the daughter of Salvatore and Audrey (Gilbert) Licari. She was a graduate of Canastota Junior-Senior High School and Lemoyne College. In 1985 Andrea married her high school sweetheart, Timothy Brown, at St Agatha’s Parish in Canastota. From their marriage came Andrea’s greatest pride, her children, Todd Brown and Rachel (Brown) Sayles, and her 8-month-old grandson, Harrison Sayles, whom she lovingly referred to as Mr. Delicious.Andrea worked as the Assistant Comptroller at Oneida Valley National Bank before becoming the Associate Controller at Hamilton College, from which she retired in 2018.Andrea was best known for her upbeat demeanor. Her fierce sense of humor, kindness, and empathy made her a generous and warm listener. Andrea could meet someone for only a few minutes, and with genuine care, learn about their family, their pets, where they worked, or where they were headed on their next vacation. It was this gregarious nature that earned her friends wherever she went. Andrea was the first one on the dance floor at weddings and the organizer of family gatherings. She was everyone’s favorite aunt, workplace confidant, and best friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Throughout her 4 ½ year cancer journey, Andrea strived to motivate and inspire others living with cancer. It was not unusual to see Andrea counseling fellow patients in a waiting room, reminding them that they “got this” while pushing them to keep going. She was a favorite patient of her doctors and nurses and was often asked to participate in fundraising and awareness-raising efforts, including the local Stomp Out Cancer Telethon. In 2018, Andrea told MVHS’ Insider Magazine, “I have cancer, but I’m not sitting around saying, ‘Why me?’ Even when I was having my toughest chemo, I got up every morning, got dressed and put on my makeup just like it was a regular day.” Her unwavering strength and strong faith were contagious. She touched more lives than she ever realized.Andrea is survived by her beloved husband, Tim Brown of Oneida, her children Todd Brown, Rachel (Brown) Sayles, son-in-law Kevin Sayles and grandson Harrison Sayles, all of Sherrill, along with her mother, Audrey Licari of Clinton, siblings, Marie (Ken) Bord of New Hartford, Diane (Dan) Lupinski of New Hartford, Susan Licari of Whitesboro, Robert (Debbie) Licari of Winterville, North Carolina, and Paul (Angela) Licari of Syracuse, her mother-in-law, Marjorie Brown, and her brothers-in-law, Kevin (Lois) Brown, Dan (Chris) Brown, Gregg (Susie) Brown, Jeff (Karen) Brown, and Eric (Michelle) Brown. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.The family would especially like to acknowledge Andrea’s sister, Diane Lupinski, and her niece, Christine Bord, for their dedication to Andrea throughout her illness. Special gratitude also goes to Dr. Murphy, Dr. Razia, and the nurses in the Slocum Dickson Oncology department who provided Andrea with exceptional care.Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM from the Dimbleby funeral homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro and at 11:00 AM at Annunciation Church in Clark Mills where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Kirkland Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/andrea-licari-brown
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 21, 2019