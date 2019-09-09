|
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA- Angela DiGaspari, 92, formerly of Canastota, NY, and a resident of Virginia for the past five years, died Friday evening, September 6, 2019, under the care of hospice, at the Sentara Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro St., Canastota, NY 13032. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in next Tuesday’s edition of the Oneida Dispatch, To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/angela-digaspari
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019