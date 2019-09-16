|
|
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA: Angela DiGaspari, 92, formerly of Canastota, NY, and a resident of Virginia for the past five years, died Friday evening, September 6, 2019, under the care of hospice, at the Sentara Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Canastota, on October 5, 1926, she was the daughter of Samuel Tornatore and Sadie Russo Tornatore. Angela was a graduate of Canastota High School. She married Ernest F. DiGaspari in St. Agatha’s Church on November 22, 1947. Mr. DiGaspari died on October 10, 1988.When Angela resided in Canastota, she was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church. She loved to have fun with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, painting, decorating, and fashion (especially leopard prints).Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Richard Shea of Virginia Beach, VA, and Sally and John Morphy of Pittsford, NY; her siblings, Thomas Tornatore (Dianne) of Georgetown, TX, William Tornatore (Kathy) of Powhatan, VA, Patricia Gibbons of Smithtown, NY, and Gary Tornatore (Kathy) of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren, Kevin Shea (Jodi), Chris Shea (Shannon), Nick Boetcher (Marie), and Kate VanAlst (Scott); great-grandchildren Evelyn, Cameron, Madi, Briella, Alexie, Gianna and Greyson, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.Angela is preceded in death by her brothers Carmen Tornatore, Samuel and sister-in-law MaryLou Tornatore, and Carl and sister-in-law Grace Tornatore.Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro St., Canastota, NY 13032. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Agatha’s Church. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/angela-digaspari-1
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019