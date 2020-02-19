|
Angela Sue Walrath, 43 of Oneida passed away Monday. Angela was born in Rome and was a life resident of the Canastota and Oneida area. Angela was predeceased by her mother Patricia Hamer in 2014. She is survived by her son Darren Hansen of Alaska, her daughter Trinity Vencek of Vernon, her brother, Matthew Walrath of Canastota, her sister Jessica Cornue of Canastota, 3 nieces and 2 nephews. Calling hours will be 1-3 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango. Spring burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020