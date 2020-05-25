CANASTOTA- Angelo D. Mancini, 95, North Main Street, died Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, in St. Joseph's Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born on the northside of Syracuse, on March 6, 1925, he was the son Cosmo and Antoinette Mancini. A longtime resident of Canastota, Angelo was a graduate of North High School, Class of 1943, where he excelled as an athlete, a veteran of World War II, serving with the United States Army, a cum laude graduate of Ithaca College and received his masters degree in education from Syracuse University. He married Rose DeVencenzo in St. Agatha's Church on July 23, 1958.
Angelo had an outstanding career in education that spanned over sixty years as a resourceful teacher, competent counselor and professional administrator. As the Vice-Principal of Shea Junior High School from 1975 to 1984, Angelo was involved with students at all levels and was instrumental in helping so many students achieve their goals. He ended his career as a scholastic official in football and baseball at the age of eighty years and received the Larry Russell and Silver Whistle Awards.
He began his coaching career at Vocational High School from 1954-1956, bringing home a championship baseball team and later became North High School's head football coach from 1956 to 1964, and was honored in 2010 as a member of the North High School Hall of Fame. Angelo was a communicant of St. Agatha's Church and a member of the Canastota Lions Club. He enjoyed sports and time spent with his family. His greatest pleasure was all of the activities and gatherings with his friends and family, throughout his life at his Oneida Lake cottage, that he built in 1935 as a young boy with his father, Cosmo, and affectionately named "Paradise 1935".
Surviving is his wife of nearly sixty-one years, Rose, who he was devoted to; their three sons, Daniel A. of Oneida, Mark C and his wife, Kathleen Rapasadi of Canastota and Robert J. of Montclair, New Jersey; his beloved granddaughter, Alexandra Rose; his two sisters-in-law, Gloria DeVencenzo of Canastota and Mary Mancini of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Gangemi and his brothers, Frank, Lawrence "Lefty", Cosmo and Nicholas.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately from St. Agatha's Church, for the family. Interment will be made in St. Agatha's Cemetery. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2020.