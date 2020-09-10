Ann E. O’Mara Stevens, 86, of Chittenango passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2020. She was the sixth of eight children born to Cornelius and Katherine Byrnes O’Mara in Cortland on November 27, 1933. Ann was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Cortland and Cortland Business Institute in 1952. She was employed by Edlund Machinery Co., Oneida Ltd, Vernon Downs Racetrack, and Marie Monahan Standardbred Staking Service as a bookkeeper before retiring in the early 1990s. Ann married C. Glenn Stevens on June 25, 1955, in Cortland. They were married for 56 years and raised eight children together, residing in Munnsville before relocating to Chittenango in 1968. A devout Catholic, Ann was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church in Chittenango where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and a bingo worker. Ann was a passionate bowler, belonging to several leagues. She enjoyed movies and big band music, playing golf and cards with Glenn and their friends. She and Glenn loved their camps in the Adirondacks and traveling. Ann never failed to mention that her favorite color was green, because “I’m Irish, you know.” Grannie Annie was proud of everything her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren accomplished, whether academic, athletic, musical, or theatrical. She was thrilled to celebrate each family milestone. She will hold a special place in all our hearts. Ann was predeceased by her husband Glenn; her parents; siblings, James O’Mara, Joseph O’Mara, Edward O’Mara (Gowena), Mary O’Mara, Kathryn Randall (Robert), and Sheila Mastin; nephew Daniel O’Mara and niece Donna O’Mara Hires. Surviving are her children Joseph Mack Stevens (Toni), Karen Diefendorf (Peter), Peter Stevens, Richard Stevens (Patricia), Charles “Skip” Stevens (Kimberly), Mary Stevens, Theresa Savery (Steven), and Thomas Stevens; sister, Patricia O’Mara; sister-in-law, Beatrice O’Mara; brother in-law, Lawrence Mastin; twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cortland or St. Patrick’s Church in Chittenango can be made in her honor. G.F. ZIMMER FUNERAL HOME CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/ann-e-stevens