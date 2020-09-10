We were very sorry to hear about “Aunt” Ann. My Mom, Wilda O’Mara has many fond memories of time spent with Tom’s cousins & how Ann always made her feel welcome.

I, Kellyann O’Mara was visiting my grandchildren in Maryland when I got the news...amazingly, my 2 1/2 year old grandson had me read one book over & over called ‘The Little Blue Truck’ - it is one of his favorites! When I read the inscription I realized it was from the baby shower we had for Victoria & Mark and it was given by Ann O’Mara Stevens! Her thoughtfulness & gifts will remind of us her forever!

May God Bless you all & help you through this sad time.

Love, Kellyann O’Mara & Joseph Convertini and Wilda O’Mara

Kellyann O’Mara

Family