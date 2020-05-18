ANNA L. FOLITARIK
MUNNSVILLE - Anna L. Folitarik, 98, a longtime resident of Munnsviile, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville. She was born August 27, 1921 in Detroit, MI a daughter of the late Larion and Mary Hatalla Folitarik. She was employed at General Electric, Syracuse for over 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Orthodox Catholic Church, Syracuse. Anna enjoyed reading the New York Times and had a love of animals. She leaves her aunt, Olga Hatalla, several cousins, and friends who touched her life. She was predeceased by her brother George Folitarik. A private service will be Celebrated by Fr. Walter Kantor of S.S. Peter and Paul Church. Interment will follow in Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Syracuse. Her family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses, staff and friends at Crouse Community Center for their care and kindness shown to Anna.Contributions in Anna’s Memory may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, 7138 Sutherland Dr., Canastota, NY 13032.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY 13408.www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-l-folitarik

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
