Anna M. DeBlois, 97, of Liverpool, passed away July 11, 2020. Anna was born in Rome, New York on August 17, 1922 to the late Michael and Catherine Martin. Anna retired from General Electric after many years. She loved watching westerns, lottery scratch off tickets, and the casino. She was predeceased by her son in law, Edward Lane; grandson, Russ Huther Jr; a sister, Connie Trombetta; and a brother Sil Martini. She is survived by her three daughters, Roseanna (Russell) Huther of Canastota, Karen M. Lane of Liverpool, Connie DeBlois of Canastota; two sons, William (Mary) DeBlois of Rome, Michael DeBlois of Sylvan Beach; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Karen Lane as a caregiver and Dan DeBlois as a special helper. Family and friends may call on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals - North Syracuse, 705 N. Main St, Syracuse, where funeral services will be held Monday at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in North Syracuse Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-m-deblois