ANNE E. LOOMIS
ONEIDA - Anne E. Loomis, 68, of Cleveland Ave, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Abraham House in Rome, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Oneida, on October 10, 1951, she was the daughter of Jon and Jane Yeager Loomis. A lifelong resident of the area, Anne was a graduate of Oneida High School, class of 1969. She attended Pauline’s School of Beauty, where she then became a hairdresser for friends and family out of her own home. Prior to her retirement, Anne was employed with Oneida Healthcare, in food services. She also worked for Denny’s, Friendly’s, and the Turning Stone Casino, where she was a food service manager. She was a member of the American Legion Auxilary, Oneida Post 169, where she served as past president and treasurer, was a talented seamstress, and loved to spend time at Vernon Downs where she was a groomer.Surviving are daughter, Carrie Gapski of Canastota; one brother, Jon J. (Paulette) Loomis of Oneida; a granddaughter, Melody; three nephews, and numerous cousins.In keeping with Anne’s wishes, there will be no services. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Cancer Care Fund at Oneida Health Foundation, 321 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-e-loomis

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
